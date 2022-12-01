SBS News in Easy English Bulletin 1 December 2022

This is SBS News in Easy English, I'm Biwa Kwan.





Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison could face further consequences over his actions to secretly appointed himself to five ministerial portfolios during his time in office.





Greens leader Adam Bandt has called for a fresh referral to parliament's powerful privileges committee.





Mr Morrison has repeatedly defended his actions.





He claims a ministry list, revealed in parliament, stated ministers may be sworn in to additional departments.





The rules have been updated on the conduct of Australia's upcoming referendum on Indigenous constitutional recognition.





The vote to amend the Constitution would create a body of Indigenous Australians who are not politicians to provide advice to the government on policies affecting First Nations people.





The federal government has introduced a new bill to the lower house of parliament [[The Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022]] that will establish the rules on funding, including a ban on foreign donations.





It also removes the requirement for a pamphlet - on the Yes and No case - to be posted to each household.





Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Patrick Gorman says the government will not publicly fund a yes and no campaign.





Instead, the government will only provide public funding for a civics education campaign.





The hackers behind the Medibank data breach appear to have dumped the remainder of the files on the dark web.





But the post does not provide active file names or links.





It does include what appears to be a final message saying: 'happy cyber security day, added folder full, case closed.'





The Russian ransomware group have been releasing data on the dark web in a staged manner since early November.





Nearly 10 million Australians were affected by the data breach.





Melbourne has emerged as number one destination in the country's domestic tourism sector.





Monthly figures from the Tourism and Transport Forum show Melbourne was the country's top location for travel spending in October, ahead of Sydney and Brisbane.





The report also reveals Australian tourists are spending more domestically now than pre-pandemic.





The chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, says domestic tourism is has now truly recovered from the pandemic impacts.





"Aussies have fallen back in love with Australia. Domestictourism up nine per cent across the board in Australia on pre-pandemic figures, which is wonderful news. And interestingly, most Australians are choosing to holiday in their own states. So states like New South Wales are doing fabulously well - out of intras-state travel."





The French baguette has been added to the United Nations' world heritage list of important cultural objects.





Experts gathering in Morocco this week say the baguette is a cherished tradition that deserves to be preserved by humanity.





The Confederation of the French Bakery and Pastry Industry has warned of “continuous decline” in traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over the past half-century.





Confederation President Dominique Anract says he is pleased with the announcement.





"It is an immense pride for the artisan bakers. And I would like to finish by bringing up this baguette (holds up baguette), a quote from Abbe Pierre 'Let the hungry have bread! May those who have bread be hungry for justice and love'. I thank you."





Socceroos fans are celebrating after Australia advanced into the round of 16 at the World Cup.





A stunning solo goal from Mathew Leckie has sunk Denmark 1-nil and sent Australia into the World Cup knockout stage for just the second time.





In Doha, these Socceroo fans told SBS, they are overjoyed.





Male fan: "I lost my voice against Tunisia. I lost my voice against Denmark. we are always the underdogs. But Australia came out hard. We played hard. We got the 2-1 result. We got through the round 16 boys. Yeah, the Aussies."





Female fan: "Disbelief, but we had hope - we had faith in the boys and they didn't let us down."





Australia will face Argentina and its megastar Lionel Messi in a knockout clash over the weekend (Sunday 0600 AEDT) in Qatar.





