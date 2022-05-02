SBS News in Easy English bulletin 2 May 2022

SBS News in Easy English

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says party's housing policy won't drive up house prices.

Mr Albanese is campaigning in Queensland after launching the party's campaign in Perth yesterday.

The Opposition is continuing its focus on cost of living and growing wages.

Mr Albanese announced Labor's housing policy to provide housing support for up to 10,000 people.

Mr Albanese says the policy is proven.

"Our housing policy is good policy. How do we know that? Because we know that it works. In Western Australia they've had a similar plan now for 30 years. What it's done is enabled people to get into housing who wouldn't otherwise get there and it's also produced a return to the Government."

An Afghan mother has asked the Prime Minister for help to fast-track visas for family under threat from the Taliban.

The federal government has set aside 26,500 places in the humanitarian program for Afghan arrivals over the next four years, and 5,000 places for family members.

Hijara Taufiq told Mr Morrison her extended family have been facing threats.

"Hijara: My son, 9 years working in American (inaudible)

Morrison: Maria, Maria will be able to work with you,

Hijara: Help me

Morrison: We are bringing thousands and thousands of people from Afghanistan, 16,500 we will be bringing and we will do everything we can.]]

Qantas has announced a major aircraft order that it says will shape its future.

It will order twelve Airbus A-350 aircraft capable of flying direct from Australia to any other city- including New York and London- starting from Sydney in late 2025.

And under another project, the airline will order 40 new narrowbody jets, starting late next year, for domestic use.

Qantas says all the planes will have lower emissions and less noise.

Dozens of people have been evacuated from the steel works in the southern port city of Mariupol, in a convoy arranged by the United Nations and the Red Cross.

Natalia Usmanova is an employee of the steel plant, and spent weeks in hiding in the complex.

She says she felt like her heart was stopping during the Russian bombardment and did not see daylight for some time.

"Ukrainian, then translated "The shelling was so strong as it kept hitting near us. At the exit of the bomb shelter, on the top few steps, one could breathe, as there was not enough oxygen. I was afraid to even walk out and breathe some fresh air. I was afraid to stick my nose out."]]

The steel works is the only place in the city not controlled by Russian forces."

The search for a Queensland fisherman continues two days after he fell from a boat off the coast of Townsville.

41-year old Colin Palmer and his 45-year-old friend fell overboard when their boat was hit by a wave on Friday night.

His friend was rescued by a commercial fishing boat early Saturday morning and is in a stable condition.

Search efforts yesterday [[sun 1 may]] found no sign of Mr Palmer or the boat.

In football, former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has been named Manager of the Year in Scotland.

In his first season working in the country, the Australian is closing on the Scottish Premiership title with Celtic [[sell-tick]].

Celtic have a six point lead on Glasgow arch-rivals Rangers with three games to play.

They are undefeated in their last 29 games in the Scottish Premiership.