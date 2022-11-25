SBS News in Easy English Bulletin 25 November 2022

This is SBS News in Easy English... I'm Claire Slattery.





//





The final report into Scott Morrison's secret ministries while prime minister has been released.





The report by Judge Virginia Bell confirms the Solicitor-General's finding that Mr Morrison's actions "fundamentally undermined" the principles of responsible government.





The report finds the appointments were not necessary, and that the secrecy around them would erode public confidence in government.





It also reveals that Mr Morrison had planned to appoint himself to a sixth ministry - the Environment and Water department.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the report shows "an exorbitant grab by Mr Morrison".





"This is a scathing report, which is an indictment on the Morrison government and the culture of secrecy. And the question here is as well, what was the culture that allowed this to thrive?"





Justice Bell has made six recommendations to the government, including legislation to require public notice of ministry appointments.





Mr Albanese says he'll recommend the government accept all recommendations.





//





A western Sydney mayor says he's confident his community won't be the only one used to resettle Australians repatriated from Syria who have links to IS fighters.





The mayor of Fairfield, Frank Carbone, was speaking after he and other western Sydney mayors met with Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil to discuss the families' resettlement.





The women and children arrived in Sydney last month [[Oct]] after a secret operation approved by the federal government.





Mr Carbone says he was "really pleased" to learn the women and children would be placed around Australia where they have family.





"The Minister took on board the point about making sure they understand the victims here are actually the refugees. The people that actually fled ISIS and I think I made it clear to her that people would require her to take into account those people and their feelings."





//





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet is visiting flood affected areas in the state's central west.





He's used the visit to announce increased funding for mental health services.





Speaking from the town of Condobolin, Mr Perrottet promised six new counsellors from Lifeline to support affected residents.





He also pledged money for infrastructure repairs, including to rebuild roads in a more climate resilient way.





"Flood event after flood event has made this an incredibly challenging task. We will be allocating the funding required to make sure we get our communities back on their feet as quickly as possible. And ensure as well, we are not just talking about potholes, we need to make sure that we rebuild in a more resilient way than before."





//





The Victorian Electoral Commission says the results of the state's election could be delayed, because of a record number of pre-poll votes.





Four-million Victorians are enrolled to vote, and about half are expected to cast their ballots before election day tomorrow.





The Commission says the high number of early votes could prolong counting, but it's aiming to count 75 per cent of votes over the weekend.





//





In sport,





And Socceroos defender Milos Degenek says Australia's next match at the World Cup will be more about heart and fight than technical ability.





The team take on Tunisia in Doha tomorrow [[Sat 9pm AEDT]].





The team that losses will exit the tournament after the group stage.





Degenek knows the Socceroos have no room for error after losing 4-1 to France.





"We have to win this game to set ourselves up for the game against Denmark. And I believe in the squad. I don't think we will change anything for anyone. I think we have to stay the same."





//



