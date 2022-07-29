SBS News in Easy English bulletin 29 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English.





The federal government says it aims to overhaul a regional grants program following the release of a report that found Nationals-held electorates were given preferential treatment.





The Australian National Audit Office examination concluded Nationals electorates received $100 million more than they would have if the money had been allocated based on projects with merit.





Infrastructure Minister Catherine King says her team hopes to re-design the Building Better Regions grants program to ensure it does not happen again.





Meanwhile, Deputy New South Wales liberal leader Stuart Ayres is expected to respond to new evidence that suggests he knew about a public servant being offered a New York trade commissioner job before the job eventually went to John Barilaro.





Documents provided from the state government to Labor as part of an inquiry into the appointment reveal Mr Ayres discussed candidates for the position with Investment New South Wales chief Amy Brown and he even added a name to the recruitment process.





Ayres previously said he kept himself distanced from the process and did not meet with the former deputy premier over the job.





But Labor leader Chris Minns says the government's fingerprints are "all over" this scandal and their story keeps changing.





"Firstly we were told it was arms-length of government. Secondly we were told it had absolutely no ministerial involvement. Thirdly we were told that there was no suitable candidate. All of the defences of the New South Wales government in relation to that position have fallen over."





A ministerial delegation is meeting in Canberra to discuss issues impacting people living with disability.





National Disability Insurance Scheme minister Bill Shorten and Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth will lead the meeting on national reform in disability policy and implementation.





But the timing of the meeting has raised questions about the government's willingness to provide accommodations for disability in Parliament, after a newly-elected Senator was denied permission to have an Auslan interpreter by his side during his maiden speech to the Upper House.





Independent senator David Pocock had asked the chamber for the interpreter so that people who are deaf or hearing impaired could follow his speech in real time.





But while the Greens consented to the Auslan interpreter on the floor, the government and opposition both said no.





In other news, a human rights group has filed a legal complaint with a French court alleging that Saudi Arabia's crown prince was complicit in the 2018 murder of U-S based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.





Democracy for the Arab World Now says it has waited two years for Mohammed bin Salman to visit France in order to file its 42 page complaint.





Director Sarah Whitson called for French authorities to open a criminal investigation of Mohammed bin Salman, who they argue should not have immunity from prosecution.





Salman is currently scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a working dinner but Ms Whitson says that meeting sends the wrong message to the world about human rights.





"How on earth is Macron or Biden going to persuade the whole world to stand behind Ukraine - because of democracy, because of the rule of law, because they oppose war crimes like the ones Russia is carrying out - when they are cuddling up and fist bumping with a brutal dictator and others like him in the Middle East who invade other countries, bombard civilians, terrorise and torture, not only their own populations but populations across their borders."





Australians are being urged to reconnect with friends after new research reveals almost two thirds of the population admit to feeling isolated.





The Talking Loneliness research by Telstra reveals 27 per cent of people experienced loneliness for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the social and mental health effects of the virus linger.





It also reveals almost two-thirds of Australians regularly feel isolated from others, while one in four say they don't have people they can regularly turn to.





Telstra's Alex Badenoch says it's important now more than ever to reach out to loved ones.





"The advice I would have for Aussies experiencing loneliness is just reach out. Reach out to someone, let them know you're thinking about them and you'd like to connect. And it can feel hard to do because you can think you've left it too long but I would encourage you to stop, think about someone you haven't seen, spoken to or connected with for a little while. Reach out, it will mean a lot to them and it will probably end up meaning a lot to you as well."





And in football news, FIFA has denied reports it is weighing up a decision to postpone next year's Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.





A French report says the governing body is secretly seeking a more lucrative broadcast rights deal for the tournament in Europe, with the aim of pushing back the tournament's start date from July 20th to August 20th or even beyond.





The tournament was celebrated last week with a 'One Year to go' countdown marked across several major events in Australia and New Zealand, and FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura was in Sydney last week to help mark the milestone.





A FIFA spokesperson issued a statement dismissing the reports, saying no postponement is on their agenda.



