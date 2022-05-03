SBS News in Easy English bulletin 3 May 2022

‘SBS News in Easy English

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is rejecting suggestions an interest rate increase could hurt him on voting day.

The Reserve Bank is expected to announce an interest rate increase for the first time in 11 years.

Mr Morrison says voters understand pressures and will back the party they believe is a better economic manager.

Mr Morrison does not think an increase in interest rate will affect his party.

"Well I think I've set out the position pretty clearly about what the macroeconomic environment that is impacting on rates in Australia... I also didn't claim credit for interest rates going from 1.5 per cent to 0.1 per cent."

Labor says the Prime Minister of only taking credit for good economic news, and not taking responsibility for the bad.

The Opposition's Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers says Scott Morrison wants to pretend that he has nothing to do with rising costs of living.

He told the Seven Network he doesn't think anyone would be surprised by rising interest rates.

"Now, under Scott Morrison this is a full-blown cost of living crisis and rising interest rates are about to be part of the pain. We've got skyrocketing costs of living, we've got falling real wages, and now at some point today or next month we're going to have interest rate rises as well. And so, whether interest rates are increased today or not, the Prime Minister's economic credibility is in tatters."

A Sydney man has been sentenced to a maximum of 12 years and seven months* jail for the murder of Scott Johnson.

Thirty-four years after the American mathematician's death, Scott White pleaded guilty to his murder.

Mr Scott was punched near a high coastal cliff which resulted in Mr Scott falling off the edge of the cliff.

The New South Wales Education Minister wants teachers to cancel tomorrow's strike, promising that next month's budget will address public sector wages.

But New South Wales Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos says the strike will go ahead as teachers seek pay rises of five to 7.5 per cent.

Families and friends across borders reunited in New Zealand on Monday when fully vaccinated travellers from more than 50 countries could enter without needing to quarantine.

New Zealand reopened to Australian visitors last month and now tourists can fly from visa waiver countries, including much of Europe, the USA, UK, Japan, Canada, Korea and Singapore.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says this step is a sign of the return to normality and it'll help with New Zealand's economic recovery.

"Auckland Airport will now be open to 88 % of pre-COVID markets. In addition, those holding existing visitor visas from any country in the world, can also travel here."

In tennis,

Alex de Minaur is advancing to the second round of the Madrid Open.

The Australian Number One defeated Pedro Martinez, 7-6, (7-2), 1-6, 6-3.

It remains to be seen how the 23-year-old will perform, after he lost his last three matches with Italy's Jannik Sinner, who he will now face off against.