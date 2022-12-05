SBS News in Easy English Bulletin 5 December 2022

This is SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.





The federal government has turned down South Australia's position on nuclear energy, as the state prepares for a future project to build submarines under the AUKUS deal.





Premier Peter Malinauskas says the submarines could 'bust myths' about how safe the energy alternative is.





But the Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have pushed back on his comments.





Mr Albanese has told FiveAA radio the government is focussed on trying to find sustainable solutions to rising energy bills.





"Every five years or so we have this economic analysis of whether nuclear power stacks up and every time it's rejected... I have a great deal of respect for 'Mali', but everyone's entitled to get one or two things wrong. And I haven't changed my view that it's a huge distraction."





Donald Trump is calling for an end to the US Constitution, citing his so-called '"fraudulent" 2020 election loss.





The former US President demanded the election be overturned or rerun, and for the first time, called to set aside the US supreme law.





Brittany Higgins is preparing to sue two former Liberal cabinet ministers she worked for in parliament, after labelling Australia's justice system a "national shame".





In response to the announcement that the allegations of rape against ex-colleague Bruce Lehrmann were to be dropped, Ms Higgins posted on social media, detailing her experiences during the trial.





The original trial was aborted in October over juror misconduct, and last week it was confirmed plans for a second trial had been abandoned and charges dropped over concerns for Ms Higgins’ welfare.





Ms Higgins said the outcome "did not affect the truth" and that she now understands Australia's "asymmetrical criminal justice system".





The post comes as former defence minister Linda Reynolds confirmed Ms Higgins is pursuing a civil case against her and “other parties”.





Turning to sport and in World Cup news,





England has won over Senegal to make it into the quarter finals.





England beat the West Africans 3-nil (3-0) after a tough first half.





Following the disappointing loss, a number of Senegal fans said they'd be rooting for Morocco in the hopes that an African nation can achieve their first World Cup victory.





"I believe that one day an African country will lift the trophy. Because, if you look at all the teams that played in this World Cup, there is an African in that team. And so, I believe that Africa will one day rise to the occasion with good management, will rise to the occasion and we will have an African world champion. One day."





England will go head to head with France on Sunday, with Morocco facing Spain on Wednesday.



