SBS News in Easy English Bulletin 9 December 2022

This is SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.





National Cabinet is meeting today.





A federal government bid to lower energy bills will be at the top of the agenda.





A possible temporary cap on gas prices is expected to be discussed, with pressure mounting on the states to cap coal.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is still in isolation with COVID-19, and will meet virtually with the national cabinet premiers and chief ministers.





US basketball star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison.





The 32-year-old was traded in a prisoner swap exchange for Russian citizen Viktor Bout.





He is a former arms dealer.





Ms Griner was arrested in February at Moscow airport after she was found with cannabis oil.





Brittney's wife, Cherelle Griner says her release means their "family is whole again".





"So, over the last nine months, you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life. And so today, I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions. But the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration."





Foreign Minister Penny Wong says execution of an Iranian man - who took part in protests relating to the death of Mahsa Amini - is "deeply disturbing".





Tehran has carried out its first execution related to the nationwide unrest, hanging a man convicted of blocking a street and injuring a security guard with a knife.





Prince Harry has accused his family of ignoring the media's treatment of his wife Meghan Markle.





The couple have released a documentary on the streaming service Netflix, where they discussed racism, suggesting the royal family has a "huge level of unconscious bias".





In Qatar, local authorities are investigating the reported death of a Filipino man.





According to Qatari authorities, the man was working at a resort used by the Saudi national team during the group stage of the World Cup competition.





When asked about the incident on Thursday, FIFA'S Secretary General Fatma Samoura, who was a guest at a FIFA Masters conference, said she didn't think the question was appropriate.





"Well I think we are here for the conference. If you want to elaborate on the conference I am ready. If it is about anything else I am sorry. We have already elaborated, long, long interventions and messages on what we are doing with Qatar, I don't see that is appropriate when you are coming here to learn things, that we are talking about things we have already discussed months and months and months, time and time again. Sorry, thank you, bye."



