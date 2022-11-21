SBS News in Easy English bulletin 21 November 2022

The federal government is moving forward with changes to workplace laws, despite some politicans not agreeing to parts the bill.





The Albanese government hopes the full bill - which would look to increase wages - will be passed during the last fortnight of Parliament.





Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie says she worries it is being rushed, and wants part of the bill to be split and dealt with after Christmas.





Advertisement

"I do not feel confident in still voting for it within the next two-week period I can tell you, because I have not had enough time, near enough time to continue to get round to talk to small business and big business itself in Tasmania and that is a problem. I wouldn't want to end on this where it's going to turn into a great big fight because you're making us all sit back for a week to try and wear us down to get our votes."





Finance Minister Katy Gallagher says it won't be possible to split it - adding that would defeat its purpose.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says it's important the legislation is passed.





"More progress is in reach in what will be a really important parliamentary sitting fortnight. This is the parliament's big chance to get wages moving again by fixing a broken bargaining system which has delivered a decade of wage stagnation."





Five people have died after a shooting at a gay nightclub in the United States.





Another 25 people have been injured in the incident at Club Q in the city of Colorado Springs in the state of Colorado.





A suspect is in custody.





Investigators say they are still figuring out a motive.





The local Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez says two people were able to stop further violence.





"Initial evidence and interviews indicate that the suspect entered Club Q and immediately began shooting at people inside, as he moved further into the club. While the suspect was inside of the club, at least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others. We owe them a great debt of thanks."





People across New South Wales are being warned to prepare for severe weather, as an already flooded town is issued with an evacuation order.





The State Emergency Service is warning people in Deniliquin, in the southwest of the state, to leave their homes by Wednesday.





Damaging winds are also expected for much of the state today.





In sport, the FIFA Football World Cup has finally begun after months of build-up and controversy.





The tournament was formally launched by FIFA President Gianni Infantino





"Dear friends, welcome, welcome to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Welcome to celebrate football, because football unites the world."





The first game was between Ecuador and Qatar.



