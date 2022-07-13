SBS News in Easy English July 13

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum leaders' meeting.





Leaders from 15 nations are gathering to discuss ways to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of climate change and security threats in the region.





Speaking to the ABC Mr Albanese says he hopes to restore Australia's reputation and relations with regional leaders.







"My message is Australia is back re-engaged with the Pacific. We have a suite of measures of support. As well as our position on climate change is an entree to get through the door of credibility with our pacific island neighbours, because for them, it is a threat to their very existence. One of my messages will be that our support doesn't come with strings attached."





The prime minister has urged concession card holders to get free rapid antigen tests while they still can, before a government subsidy runs out at the end of the month.





The government has confirmed the scheme will finish on July 31st.





The end of the scheme comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country and hospitalisations.





Anthony Albanese says there are other options for people looking to get a subsidised test.





Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country, on the same day he was expected to resign.





The president had been in hiding after crowds stormed his palace on Saturday.





His brother - former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa - has also left the crisis-hit country.





The President's younger brother was prevented from leaving the country 24 hours earlier by Immigration officials but is now said to be heading to the United States.





Iranian rights activists are urging women to publicly remove their veils on National Day of Hijab and Chastity.





Under Iran's Islamic Sharia law imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures or face fines or arrest.





But clerical rulers are still struggling to enforce the law and activists are criticising the move and are calling on women to remove the veil.





An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 has struck the Easter Island region in the Pacific Ocean near Chile.





The quake was at a depth of 33 kilometres.





Chile's National Emergency Office says the earthquake did not generate conditions for a tsunami on Chile's coasts.





Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen has won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, defeating Australia's Nick Schultz [[shooltz]].





The race was stopped for about 10 minutes after half a dozen climate activists tried to block the riders.





They were dragged off the road by police before the race resumed.





Australian Nick Schultz says a second place finish is bitter sweet.





"It was almost perfect but we know Magnus Cort he was just the better man. I am happy with second but to be honest I am really upset. It's not everyday you get to try to win a stage of the tour de France. I'll keep trying."





Slovenia's twice defending champion Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.



