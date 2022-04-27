SBS News in Easy English 27 April 2022

A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.

Advertisement

The Coalition is being accusing of mixed messaging - after Nationals senator Matt Canavan said the target of net zero emissions by the year 2050 was "dead".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Matt Canavan is wrong, and says the policy isn't dividing the party.

"Everybody knows that Matt hasn't been supportive of that position. There's no news there. And as many have said today, as the Treasurer said today, that's not his party's position. That's not the Coalition's position and it's not the Government's position."

Meanwhile, the Coalition says Labor will introduce a carbon tax if it wins the next election.

But, the Opposition says it's using the same safeguards put in place under Tony Abott in 2013.

The Prime Minister has called this a "sneaky" carbon tax.

Labor spokesperson Jason Clare says the attack show the Coalition is "desperate".

"The Government’s policy, set up by Tony Abbott, implemented by Scott Morrison, same companies under us as under them. Most of them are represented by the Business Council of Australia and the Business Council of Australia have given us recommendations how to make it work better and we’re going to do just that."

About 40 teachers have walked out of classrooms at a Marsden High School in Sydney in protest.

It came just before a visit from New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet to mark the first day back of the new term.

The New South Wales Teachers Federation state council is allowing members to walk off a school site if any government MP (Member of Parliament) walks onto it.

Mr Perrottet says the move is irresponsible.

"Uh, this is the Labor party and the Union movement playing politics with our kids and our parents and I have made it clear, very clear, couldn't have made it clearer, that we are working through those issues with the unions right across the board. I've met with the education minister and the head of the teachers federation. We are going through those issues in a structured way to have a result that is fair and reasonable."

Australia is sending six, long-ranged weapons - called howitzers- to Ukraine, that are worth over 26 million dollars.

It comes as the Russian military is stepping up its offensive in the Donbas region.

A former Twitter manager says they are concerned by billionaire Elon Musk's plans to ease content regulations on his newly-purchased social media platform.

Mr Musk has promised to make Twitter "better than ever" as a haven of free speech, after his takeover bid of $61 billion Australian dollars.

Leslie Miley, who worked on safety, security and online abuse at Twitter before leaving in 2015, says Elon Musk's pitch will allow people to propagate hate speech without accountability.

"It's dangerous and it's the same type of danger we saw with other high profile people on the platform when they would tweet out their displeasure, people would get threats against their their lives, their families, their properties. And someone who has shown that they don't fundamentally understand that by tweeting that, it's worrisome."

In sport, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not lead the Demons in their round seven AFL game.

Senior assistant Adem Yze will instead coach the reigning premiers in this weekend's clash with Hawthorn.

I'm Hannah Kwon, this is SBS News in Easy English.