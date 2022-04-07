SBS News in Easy English 7 April 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

This is SBS News in Easy English.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reversed a decision to support a multi-million dollar funding package for flood recovery in southeast Queensland.

At first, the Federal Government said they wouldn't to go halves with the Queensland government in $741 million in flood recovery, saying most of the package was a state responsibility.

Sydney has gone over its annual rainfall totals in just over three months.

1,226.8 millimetres of rain has fallen in the city this year, compared with a yearly average of 1,213.4 millimetres.

More wet weather is expected for New South Wales, with forecasts for heavy rainfall over the coming days.

Severe weather and flood warnings have been issued across the state, with some residents in low-lying areas of Worona in Sydney's south being told to evacuate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced an angry pensioner in front of a large crowd during a pre-election visit to a pub in Newcastle.

Mr Morrison was approached by a disability support pensioner named Ray at the Edgeworth Tavern.

"This is what you said when you get elected last time. We're going to help all those people that worked all those lives, paid their taxes, and those that have a go will get a go. We'll I've had a go, mate. I've worked all my life, and paid my taxes."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he can understand that Ray was very upset and says his office will do what it can to help.

"As you move around, I like hearing from people. I hear from people all the time. While some may have some very complex issues that need to be addressed, others I must say you were there last night, it was great to see them."

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is calling for the Prime Minister to remove Russian diplomats from Australia.

Mr Albanese say the suggestion doesn't apply to the Russian ambassador to Australia, but says Australia should follow the decisions of countries like France and Germany.

"We have war crimes being committed. We have civilians being murdered. We have rape being used as a weapon of war and we need to send the strongest possible message to Russia and join with our allies in Europe who made this decision."

A study by Plan International and L'Oreal has found women feel more unsafe in public after the pandemic because of less bystanders around to stick up for them.

The research found that one in five Australian women aged between 18 and 24 feel unsafe walking alone in public, and for young women with disability, one in three felt unsafe.

In sport, Tiger Woods is preparing to make his return to golf at the Augusta National.

It comes just 14 months after a car crash which left him with an injured leg.

Mr Woods says he is determined to compete.

"Woods: Well as of right now, I feel like I am going to play. As of right now. My recovery has been good. I've been very excited about how I've been able to recover each and everyday. And that's been the challenge, that's why I came up here and tested out for 27 holes, but it's the recovery, you know, how am I going to get all the swelling out and recover for the next day. Reporter: You've said countless times throughout your career, that you don't enter a golf tournament unless you think you can win. So the question is simple, do you think you can win the Masters this week? Woods: I do."

This is SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.