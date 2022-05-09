SBS News in Easy English 9 May 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett

The Labor party has announced a $150 million plan to get high performing final year school students into teaching and increase the number of science and mathematics teachers.

Some 5,000 students with a Year 12 result of 80 or above will be able to receive $10,000 a year to study teaching and an extra $2,000 if they move to country areas.

Labor's Tanya Plibersek says it means the "best and brightest" will enter the teaching field.

"In order to deal with the massive shortage of teachers we already have that's only scheduled to get worse, Labor has a plan to attract more high achievers into teaching."

Early voting for the federal election starts today.

About 550 early voting centres will be open nationwide in the lead-up to the election day on Saturday, the 21st of May.

The Australian Electoral Commission says anyone who can vote in person on election day should do so but says there are plenty of options available for those who can't.

Tasmania's Premier Jeremy Rockliff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for seven days.

Mr Rockliff says he woke up with mild virus symptoms and returned a positive rapid antigen test.

Mr Rockliff is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

The leaders of the Group of Seven nations have agreed to phase out imports of Russian oil in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The G-7 countries, which include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, say the new sanction will hit Russia's economy hard and deny Russian president Vladimir Putin the revenue he needs to fund the war.

While visiting Ukraine's capital, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada would provide more military support and reopen the embassy in Kyiv.

"I'm announcing more military assistance, drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms, ammunition and other support, including funding for demining operations."

Voting has begun in the Philippines for a new president, with Ferdinand Marcos Junior, also known as Bongbong, leading in opinion polls.

Mr Marcos is the son and namesake of a dictator whose 20-year rule ended in 1986 after a popular people's uprising.

He holds a 30 per cent lead over his closest challenger.

The winner will take office on the 30th of June for a single six-year term.

Scientists in South Australia have disovered new treatments that prevent drug resistance for blood cancer patients.

The new study shows a way to reduce a protein that promotes resistance to drugs commonly used to treat acute myeloid leukaemia.

A lead author of the study, Professor Stuart Pitson says the findings may transform the treatment of the disease.

"One of the big problems with acute myeloid leukemia is resistance to therapies. So, often the patients will respond to therapy initially, but then they tend to relapse fairly soon afterwards. And once they've relapsed, it's really, really hard to treat them. What we found is a way to overcome that resistance to therapies."

I'm Greg Dyett and this is SBS News in Easy English.