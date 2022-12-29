SBS News in Easy English 29 December 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





A Ukrainian organisation has paid tribute to a former Australian soldier who died while fighting for Ukraine.





Sage O'Donnell was killed in the lead up to Christmas.





Stefan Romaniw from the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations says the death shows the Russian invasion has far reaching consequences.





"Sage is another example of another innocent life gone because of Russian aggression and people shouldn't forget this."





Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu for providing more aid to Ukraine.





It comes as Mr Lecornu reaffirmed France’s support for Ukraine during an official visit to Kyiv.





President Zelenskyy says donations of generators, financial and humanitarian aid, were an "important gesture".





"We have collected record amounts of assistance to our country. Financial, humanitarian, generators, and many other things. And in this really difficult time of challenges with energy, it was an important gesture on the part of the French Republic."





Australia has decided not to introduce a COVID-19 testing requirement for arrivals from China.





The United States, India, Japan and Taiwan are impsoing mandatory tests because of the surge in coronavirus cases in China.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says there are no changes for now.





"There is no change in the travel advice at this point in time, but we're continuing to monitor the situation as we continue to monitor the impact of COVID here in Australia as well as around the world. Our priority is to keep Australians as safe as possible."





A fourth child has been airlifted from Queensland's Fraser Island with a suspected Irukandji jellyfish stings.





The child was stung on the upper leg just after 2.30pm on Wednesday.





He was swimming in a popular western island creek where three young girls were stung on Tuesday.





The boy was flown to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition.





A man in his 40s has drowned at a popular Gold Coast beach.





Emergency services received a call to Surfers Paradise Boulevard at about 7pm following reports a man and a boy had encountered problems in the water.





Lifeguards pulled the man from the waves, but he died at the scene.





Australians are being urged to donate blood to avoid a national shortage.





Sixteen blood donation centres will be open on New Year's Day to help improve access.





