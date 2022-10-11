SBS News in Easy English 11 October 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers is travelling to the United States to meet with leaders from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.





He says the prospect of a recession in major economies now seems probable.





Advertisement

Mr Chalmers says the trip will provide him with the information he needs on how Australia should move forward.





"It's an opportunity to take the temperature of the deteriorating global economy, to properly understand what it means for us, as the government puts the finishing touches on the Budget."





Flash flooding is expected to hit parts of Victoria in the coming days, with authorities warning of significant storms and sustained floods for communities living near river systems.





Premier Dan Andrews says this weather event follows what has already been a wet year.





"It'll be significant rainfall in certain parts of the state, and that'll pose a flooding risk to communities in lots of different places."





A security breach at Melbourne Airport has sparked chaos, with flights delayed and hundreds of passengers having to be re-screened.





In a statement, Qantas says that a person "inadvertently" entered the terminal without a security screening, leading to the airline disembarking at least one loaded plane and ordering hundreds of people back into the queue.





Flights are expected to be delayed throughout the day with warnings of knock-on effects around the country.





Medical students, doctors and the Federal Government will be meeting in Canberra today to look at how to tackle G-P shortages.





Just one in eight medical students are choosing to become General Practitioners, with concerns the workforce will see even worse shortages in the future.





A new cancer information hub has been developed by and for First Nations people affected by cancer.





The Our Mob and Cancer website provides culturally appropriate information, resources, and support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.





Chair of the Expert Reference Group for the website, Kristine Falzon says it aims to provide a culturally safe, central place for those impacted by the disease.





"The concept is that they have one place where you can go online and find all information in regards to cancer and cancer care, symptoms, diagnosis and awareness for wherever you are in your part of your journey or whether you just want information for yourself or family members. "





Air France and aircraft manufacturer Airbus are facing trial for manslaughter 13 years after a passenger jet crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing more than 220 people on board.





The French Criminal Court has opened the case following the 2009 tragedy when the plane was swept up in a thunderstorm on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris.





Over 30 families of victims have attended the courthouse demanding justice for their loved ones.





Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is due to visit Australia this month.





The Japanese leader says the full schedule for his trip is still being finalised.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will be hosting a bilateral meeting with him in Perth in about two weeks' time.





The pair is expected to confirm cooperation between the two nations over issues such as security.



