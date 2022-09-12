SBS News in Easy English 12 September 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says extra sitting days will be added before late October to make up for the Parliament being cancelled.





Politicians were supposed to be in Canberra this week, to discuss a federal anti-corruption monitoring service, but they've had to follow protocol that Parliament be paused for 15 days after the death of the Queen.





Advertisement

Speaking to Channel 7, the Prime Minister also defended the decision to declare a national public holiday on September 22nd to mark Queen Elizabeth's death.





He says the Queen had deep connections with communities all around Australia.





"She was someone who didn't just visit Sydney and Melbourne, she went to regional communities, remote communities and had an engagement with them, and that's why I think it is appropriate that local communities organise commemorative events as well as the National Memorial service that will take place at 11am on Thursday the 22nd."





Thousands of people have turned out in Edinburgh, many waiting for hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth the Second.





The Queen's coffin is now in the capital of Scotland, after a six hour road journey from Balmoral Castle.





Next, the coffin will be taken to London where she will be laid to rest, with a State Funeral planned for next week at Westminster Abbey.





The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, says the funeral will give people all around the world the chance to grieve.





"Like any funeral, this is an opportunity for us to mourn because we've lost someone we held dear and respected. This is an opportunity for us to give thanks for an extraordinary life and an extraordinary achievement. This is an opportunity for us to pray for our new king and for his family in their grief. And this is an opportunity, if you like, for us to give the grief somewhere to go. A nation and commonwealth, quite frankly, the whole world will be paying attention."





The United States is remembering victims on the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.





President Joe Biden has paid tribute to those who died and referred to a message sent at the time by Queen Elizabeth the Second.





"I remember a message sent to the American people from Queen Elizabeth. It was on September 11. Her ambassador read a prayer at a service at St Thomas Church in New York where she poignantly reminded us quote "grief is the price we pay for love. Grief is the price we pay for love."





In sport,





Spanish tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz has won the 2022 US Open, beating Casper Rudd to secure the title.





The 19 year old defeated Ruud, 6-4, in the fourth and final set, but not before a tense tiebreaker in the third set.





But it was the final minutes that captivated the crowd.





The Spanish teen aced the first point, before missing an easy smash, and finally regaining glory as he hit an ace to earn two championship points and defeat the 23 year-old Norwegian.



