SBS On the Money: Are we headed for another global financial crisis?
On the Money Source: Getty / Getty
Global markets have been rocked by further developments in the banking sector with Credit Suisse shares plummeting in Europe on Wednesday night after one of the bank's major shareholders said it wouldn't increase its stake in the company. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Angel Zhong from RMIT University to find out if this, combined with the Silicon Valley Bank collapse will lead to another global financial crisis, while Chris Weston from Pepperstone takes a look at the way investors are feeling. Plus, AMP Capital's Diana Mousina goes through the latest jobs report, which showed a fall in the February unemployment rate to 3.5% and what it means for interest rates.
