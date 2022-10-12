SBS On the Money: Australia's super system gets a 'B+' grade

The Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index ranks Australia's 6th out of 44 countries when it comes to effective superannauation systems. So what is the nation doing right, and where can it improve? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Mercer's David Knox to find out more, plus Jun Bei Lui from Tribeca Investment Partners goes through the day's market action.

By Ricardo Goncalves Source : SBS News

