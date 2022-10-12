SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Australia's super system gets a 'B+' grade

Published 12 October 2022 at 6:25pm, updated 2 minutes ago at 7:47pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

The Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index ranks Australia's 6th out of 44 countries when it comes to effective superannauation systems. So what is the nation doing right, and where can it improve? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Mercer's David Knox to find out more, plus Jun Bei Lui from Tribeca Investment Partners goes through the day's market action.

