SBS On the Money: Banks reducing borrowing capacity easing house prices

Published 10 October 2022 at 5:58pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Rising interest rates mean banks are reducing the amount potential home buyers can actually borrow, taking the pressure of home prices. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a look at the changing market dynamics with Sally Tindall from RateCity. Plus, David Berthon-Jones from Aequitas Investment Partners goes through the day's market action including the Australian dollar's fall to a 2-and-a-half year low against the US.

