SBS On the Money: Banks reducing borrowing capacity easing house prices

On the Money Source: Getty / Getty/SBS
Published 10 October 2022 at 5:58pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Rising interest rates mean banks are reducing the amount potential home buyers can actually borrow, taking the pressure of home prices. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a look at the changing market dynamics with Sally Tindall from RateCity. Plus, David Berthon-Jones from Aequitas Investment Partners goes through the day's market action including the Australian dollar's fall to a 2-and-a-half year low against the US.
Published 10 October 2022 at 5:58pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share