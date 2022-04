The median cost for professional financial advice services has risen to $3529 a year, but less than 2 million Australians get it, with many others sourcing unqualified 'finfluencers'

SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Angus Woods from Adviser Ratings on financial advice, plus Omkar Joshi from Opal Capital Management about why the sharemarket had its worst one day loss in about two months.

