SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Marnie Baker, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
On the Money Source: AAP / AAP/SBS
Published 15 August 2022 at 6:51pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank CEO Marnie Baker about the company's profit results and finds out how its customers are coping with the rising interest rate environment; plus a deeper look at other reporting results with David Berthon-Jones, CFA from Aequitas Investments Partners.
