SBS On the Money: Chinese imports grow to highest levels on record

On the Money Source: SBS News / SBS/Allan Lee
Published 6 October 2022 at 5:35pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Australia's trade surplus has narrowed, but we're importing goods from China at record levels. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CommSec's Craig James for more, plus Henry Jennings from Marcus Today's goes through the day's market action including the surprise cut to oil production from OPEC+.
