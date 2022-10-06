SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Chinese imports grow to highest levels on record

SBS On the Money

On the Money - China, trade, Beijing, foreign relations (SBS).jpg

On the Money Source: SBS News / SBS/Allan Lee

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2022 at 5:35pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Australia's trade surplus has narrowed, but we're importing goods from China at record levels. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CommSec's Craig James for more, plus Henry Jennings from Marcus Today's goes through the day's market action including the surprise cut to oil production from OPEC+.

Published 6 October 2022 at 5:35pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Mandatory isolation rules are dropped, so what now for employers and employees?

On the Money - Inflation.jpg

SBS On the Money: Has inflation peaked?

On the Money - Sydney reopens, shopping, retail (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Shoppers spending at record levels despite interest rate rises

On the Money - Generic 5 (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: British Pounds falls to record low agaist US Dollar