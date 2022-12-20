SBS On the Money: David Jones returning to Australian ownership

Department store David Jones will be sold back into Australian hands, with Sydney-based private equity firm Anchorage Capital partners acquiring the business. Source: AAP
Published 20 December 2022 at 5:15pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Woolworths South Africa is selling David Jones to Anchorage Capital Partners returning it to Australian ownership. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with David Jones CEO Scott Fyfe to find out more, and the day on the markets with Stuart Roberts from Stocks Down Under.
