SBS On the Money: Home values cool ahead of rates decision

Published 2 May 2022 at 6:38pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Australia's housing market continues to cool, with prices in our two biggest cities falling on a quarterly basis, for the first time since the prolonged lockdowns of 2020. So, as the RBA prepares to raise interest rates, what's likely to happen to the housing market? Laurie Lawira speaks with CoreLogic Australia's Tim Lawless for more, while SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves talks with James Whelan from VFS Group for the sharemarket implications.
