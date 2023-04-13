Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Hot jobs market may see RBA lift its finger from the rate pause button
Source: SBS News
Australia's unemployment rate remained at 3.5 per cent in March, with a record number of people in work despite softening economic conditions. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CEDA Chief Economist Jarrod Ball to find out more, including what it means for interest rates, and why the tight labour market in the hospitality industry may be about to ease. Plus, Henry Jennings from Marcus Today takes a look at the day's market action.
