SBS On the Money: How 'bracketing' is hurting small online retailers as industry sales fall

Published 28 November 2022 at 5:00pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Retail sales fell for the first time this year as the impact of seven interest rate rises in a row starts to hit the consumer. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Brian Walker from the Retail Doctor Group to find out how retailers are coping, how 'bracketing' is hurting them, and what it means for consumers. Plus, Julia Lee from State Street SPDR ETFs on the day on the market.

