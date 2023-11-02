Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: How to pick the right NBN speed plan + US leaves interest rates on hold
Source: SBS News
The ACCC is urging Australians to shop around for the best NBN broadband deal following changes to wholesale prices. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey for more, plus the latest on the sharemarket with Ben Clark from TMS Capital including, whether US interest rates have truly peaked.
