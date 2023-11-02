SBS On the Money: How to pick the right NBN speed plan + US leaves interest rates on hold

OTM - Generic 1 (Getty).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The ACCC is urging Australians to shop around for the best NBN broadband deal following changes to wholesale prices. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey for more, plus the latest on the sharemarket with Ben Clark from TMS Capital including, whether US interest rates have truly peaked.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 

 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM - Generic 5, interest rates, stocks (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: IMF says RBA should lift interest rates

On the Money - Retail, Myers, shopping (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Early warm weather sees record consumer spendingdespite the rising cost of living

On the Money

SBS On the Money: US economy expands more than expected so what will the Federal Reserve do?

OTM - Housing, Real estate (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Home prices just a few thousand dollars away from their peak