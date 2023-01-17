SBS On the Money: India on track to overtake China as the world's most populous nation

OTM - India (Getty).jpg

On the Money Source: Getty

India is on track to become the world's most populous nation after China recorded a 850,000 person decline in its population in 2022, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Hong Kong based economist Janu Chan to find out what the implications are, along with Mathan Somasundaram from Deep Data Analytics for the market reaction as China's GDP slows to 3 per cent annually; while Bill Evans from Westpac takes a look at the way consumers are feeling in the new year.

