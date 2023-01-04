SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Is Tesla powering down?

SBS On the Money

On the Money - Electric vehicles, cars, technology, Tesla.jpg

Published 4 January 2023 at 5:39pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Tesla shares fell 12 per cent in the US overnight, and is down more than 70 per cent over the past year, despite a 40 per cent lift in deliveries. Are investors concerned about the company itself, the future of electric vehicles or a global recession? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with eToro analyst Josh Gilbert for more; plus Ben Clark from TMS Capital on the day on the markets.

