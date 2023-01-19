Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Jobs market reaches a turning point
On the Money Source: Getty
The Australian economy lost 14,600 jobs in December, despite the unemployment rate remaining at 3.5%. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with IFM Investors Chief Economist Alex Joiner to find out why the best of the jobs market is behind us; plus Chris Weston from Pepperstone explains the market reaction and implicatoin for interest rates.
