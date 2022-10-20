SBS On the Money: Jobs market stalls

Source: SBS News
By Ricardo Goncalves
Australia's unemployment rate remained steady in September at 3.5% while only 900 jobs were created. What does this say about the skills shortage, wages and interest rates? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Australian Institute of Company Directors Chief Economist Mark Thirlwell for more, plus Henry Jennings from Marcus Today for his wrap on the markets.
By Ricardo Goncalves
