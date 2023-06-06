Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: RBA lifts official interest rates to highest since April 2012
On the Money Source: AAP
The Reserve Bank has lifted official interest rates to 4.1% in an attempt to return inflation to its target within a reasonable timeframe. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster and Barrenjoey Chief Economist Jo Masters for their take, while Luke McMillian from Ophir Asset Management takes a look at the market reaction.
