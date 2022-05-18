SBS On the Money: Real wages are falling, so why is the RBA still lifting interest rates?

Australians are seeing a decline in real wages growth, so why is the RBA likely to continue on its interest rate rising schedule? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Indeed.com Chief Economist Callam Pickering, plus Financy's Bianca Hartge-Hazelman on the path to gender financial equality and Adam Dawes from Shaw and Partners on the day on the markets.

By Ricardo Goncalves Tags