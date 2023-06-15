SBS On the Money: Record number of Aussies in work, US rate pause & China stimulates economy

Australia's unemployment rate has fallen to 3.6% in May increasing the chances of more official interest rate rises. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Callam Pickering from Indeed.com for more, and takes a deep dive into China's economy with Damien Boey from Barrenjoey as the nation pulls out more stops to reverse a slowdown post- COVID.

