SBS On the Money: Rental management technology concerns

Consumer group CHOICE says the increasing dominance of third-party rental platforms has discriminatory impacts on prospective tenants. Rhayna Bosch speaks with CHOICE's Kate Bower for more. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves meanwhile speaks with Stephen Smith from Deloitte Access Economics about the RBA's latest monthly board meeting minutes and why he's worried about the previous rate hikes and the impact on the economy.

