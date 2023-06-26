Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Russia instability and end of financial year selling sees ASX at three-month low
The Australian sharemarket has recorded its lowest closing level since late March. Source: SBS News
The Australian sharemarket has fallen to a three-month low as political instability in Russia and end of month selling impact the market. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Stuart Roberts from Stocks Down Under about the day on the market.
