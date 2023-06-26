SBS On the Money: Russia instability and end of financial year selling sees ASX at three-month low

Stock market performance seen on a computer screen.

The Australian sharemarket has recorded its lowest closing level since late March. Source: SBS News

The Australian sharemarket has fallen to a three-month low as political instability in Russia and end of month selling impact the market. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Stuart Roberts from Stocks Down Under about the day on the market.

