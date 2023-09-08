Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Super fund sued for not consolidating accounts + China economy
ASIC is taking AustralianSuper to court for allegedly failing to consolidate the accounts of more than 90,000 members. Rhayna Bosch speaks with Xavier O'Halloron from Super Consumers Australia for more, plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses the day's market action with Nick Schoenmaker from Drummond Capital Partners.
