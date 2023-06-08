Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: The properties being purchased with cash
On the Money Source: SBS News
A new report has found that a quarter of all residential property transactions were funded without a mortgage last year along the east coast of Australia. Rhayna Bosch speaks with the PEXA's Head of Research Mike Gill for more, while SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Henry Jennings from Marcus Today for a wrap on the markets.
