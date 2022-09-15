SBS On the Money: Why a rise in the jobless rate may mean slower interest rate increases

Australia's unemployment rate has risen for the first time in 10 months, leading some economists to think the RBA can afford to start slowing the pace of interest rate rises. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a look at the data with Barrenjoey Chief Economist Jo Masters plus the market reaction with Ben Clark from TMS Capital.

By Ricardo Goncalves Source : SBS News

