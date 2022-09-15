SBS On the Money: Why a rise in the jobless rate may mean slower interest rate increases
On the Money Source: Getty / Getty
Published 15 September 2022 at 5:55pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Australia's unemployment rate has risen for the first time in 10 months, leading some economists to think the RBA can afford to start slowing the pace of interest rate rises. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a look at the data with Barrenjoey Chief Economist Jo Masters plus the market reaction with Ben Clark from TMS Capital.
Published 15 September 2022 at 5:55pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
We are Australia's only purpose-built and fully integrated business growth platform. We partner with Australian businesses to give them the finances they need to grow. Enabling business since 2003. Find out more https://www.moneytech.com.au/
Share