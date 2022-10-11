SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Why are businesses confident when consumers are not?

Sponsored content

Money Tech

SBS On the Money

On the Money

On the Money Source: SBS News / SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 October 2022 at 6:53pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

The NAB Business Survey suggests conditions are back at pre-pandemic levels, but with interest rates rising, how much longer until the consumer pulls back? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB Senior Economist Brody Viney for more, plus Mathan Somasundaram from Deep Data Analytics on the Australian dollar's continued weakness, and hear what Telstra CEO Vicki Brady had to say about cyber security and consumer data retention.

Published 11 October 2022 at 6:53pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Sponsored content

Money Tech

We are Australia's only purpose-built and fully integrated business growth platform. We partner with Australian businesses to give them the finances they need to grow. Enabling business since 2003. Find out more https://www.moneytech.com.au/

Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - Housing, Real estate (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Banks reducing borrowing capacity easing house prices

On the Money - generic interest.jpg

Will borrowers and banks cope with rising interest rates?

On the Money - China, trade, Beijing, foreign relations (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Chinese imports grow to highest levels on record

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Mandatory isolation rules are dropped, so what now for employers and employees?