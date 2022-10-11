SBS On the Money: Why are businesses confident when consumers are not?
Published 11 October 2022 at 6:53pm
The NAB Business Survey suggests conditions are back at pre-pandemic levels, but with interest rates rising, how much longer until the consumer pulls back? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB Senior Economist Brody Viney for more, plus Mathan Somasundaram from Deep Data Analytics on the Australian dollar's continued weakness, and hear what Telstra CEO Vicki Brady had to say about cyber security and consumer data retention.
