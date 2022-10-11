SBS On the Money: Why are businesses confident when consumers are not?

The NAB Business Survey suggests conditions are back at pre-pandemic levels, but with interest rates rising, how much longer until the consumer pulls back? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB Senior Economist Brody Viney for more, plus Mathan Somasundaram from Deep Data Analytics on the Australian dollar's continued weakness, and hear what Telstra CEO Vicki Brady had to say about cyber security and consumer data retention.

By Ricardo Goncalves Source : SBS News

