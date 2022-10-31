SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Why Australian interest rates can climb slower than the rest of the world

Published 31 October 2022 at 6:16pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
A trifecta of global central banks are expected to meet this week to discuss lifting interest rates, but AMP Capital's Diana Mousina tells SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves, Australia's Reserve Bank doesn't need to lift as much as the US or UK. Plus, Elio D'Amato from Daylight Financial on the day's market action.

