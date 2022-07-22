SBS On the Money: Why RBA may lift rates quickly to 3.35%

On the Money Source: AAP/SBS
Published 22 July 2022 at 5:27pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Westpac has revised its call for the peak in interest rates to 3.35% by February next year, which may add $908 a month to an average mortgage repayment on a $500,000 25 year loan. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Westpac Senior Economist Matthew Hassan for more, plus Heath Moss from HLM Investments for the day on the markets.
