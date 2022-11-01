SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Why we could be near a peak in interest rates

Published 1 November 2022 at 7:03pm, updated 2 hours ago at 7:08pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
The Reserve Bank has continued to lift interest rates, but will it be enough to halt soaring inflation? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Alex Joiner from IFM Investors to find out more, plus Jessica Amir from Saxo Markets for the reaction on the sharemarket. Also, property values slide for a sixth month, find out where and what next with Tim Lawless from CoreLogic.

