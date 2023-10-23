Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Wine exporters react to China tariff review + ASX at year low
On the Money Source: SBS News
Australia's wine industry has welcomed China's decision to review its tariffs on Australian imports so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Lee McLean from Australian Grape & Wine to find out what's next, plus Kyle Rodda from capital.com explains why the Australian sharemarket has hit a one year low and if that presents any opportunities.
