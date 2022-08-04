SBS News In Depth

Scientists are finding promising new signs of resilience on the Great Barrier Reef

Australia Barrier Reef

This photo supplied by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority shows reef scape of bleached coral in the Townsville/Whitsunday management area of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, March. 15, 2015. C. Jones/GBRMPA via AP Source: C. Jones/AP

Published 4 August 2022 at 5:52pm
By Steve Trask
Source: SBS News

Record amounts of new coral growth have been discovered in some sections of the Great Barrier Reef. While scientists say the findings are hugely promising, they caution that the reef's health is still extremely vulnerable to climate change.

