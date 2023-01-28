Search underway for radioactive capsule missing in Western Australia

Crews search for a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule from a Rio Tinto mine after it disappeared on a journey across the outback.

Authorities in Western Australia are on the hunt for a potentially deadly source of radiation - that literally fell off the back of a truck. The tiny radioactive capsule is believed to have been lost somewhere along the 1400 kilometre journey from the Pilbara to Perth.

