Second mass shooting within three days in the United States

APTOPIX Walmart Mass Shooting

Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Kendall Warner/AP

Published 23 November 2022 at 8:39pm
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News

A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart store in the US state of Virginia. The incident comes just two days after five people were shot dead at a nightclub in Colorado.

