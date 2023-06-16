Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Senator David Van facing mounting sexual misconduct allegations
Liberal senator David Van before making a statement in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has called on Liberal senator David Van to resign amid mounting sexual misconduct allegations. There are currently three complaints against the Victorian senator, who has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
