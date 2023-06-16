Senator David Van facing mounting sexual misconduct allegations

DAVID VAN STATEMENT

Liberal senator David Van before making a statement in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has called on Liberal senator David Van to resign amid mounting sexual misconduct allegations. There are currently three complaints against the Victorian senator, who has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - Betfred Super League Magic Weekend - St. James' Park

Research calls for rethink on concussion recovery

KIEREN PERKINS PRESS CLUB

High-performance guidelines released for transgender participation

Extinction Rebellion demonstration in The Hague, Netherlands - 27 May 2023

World Bank condemns fossil fuel subsidies

Migration Greece

Anxious wait for relatives after Mediterranean sinking