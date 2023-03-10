Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg

Germany Shooting

Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday March 9, 2023 after one or more people opened fire in a church. The Hamburg city government says the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district on Thursday evening. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP) Source: AAP / Jonas Walzberg/AP

Police in Germany say several people are dead after a shooting during a Jehovah's Witnesses meeting at a hall in Hamburg. They say the gunman acted alone and is believed to be among the six or seven fatalities being reported by German media.

