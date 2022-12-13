SBS News In Depth

Shock at shooting in regional Queensland

Police work near the scene of the fatal shooting in Wieambilla, Queensland

Police work near the scene of the fatal shooting in Wieambilla, Queensland

Published 13 December 2022 at 11:15am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Six people have been shot dead at a rural property in Queensland - two police officers, a member of the public and three people alleged to be responsible for the deaths. Queensland police confirmed the two police officers were shot and killed in an ambush at a remote property west of Brisbane, in the Darling Downs.

