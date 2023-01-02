SBS News In Depth

Shoppers feel the cold as French supermarkets dial back the heat

SBS News In Depth

Consumers shop at Carrefour supermarket in Langueux, western France

Consumers shop at Carrefour supermarket in Langueux, western France Source: Getty / DAMIEN MEYER/AFP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2023 at 8:12am
By John Laurenson (BBC)
Source: SBS News

President Macron of France has been preparing his country for a winter energy shock. And he has come up with two memorable phrases: “the end of abundance” and “energy sobriety”, which is what he says this new situation demands. Now a host of measures, recommended but not actually enforced by the government, are being introduced in an effort to lower energy bills and avert power cuts.

Published 3 January 2023 at 8:12am
By John Laurenson (BBC)
Source: SBS News
This item was first produced for the BBC World Service.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Minister of Industry and Science Ed Husic

OUR HOUSE REVISITED: Ed Husic

The wreckage of a helicopter is seen following the collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast

Investigation under way into Sea World chopper crash

Virus Outbtreak Macao

Epidemiologist says COVID testing requirement 'political'

Mature mean working at home.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will