Shoppers feel the cold as French supermarkets dial back the heat

President Macron of France has been preparing his country for a winter energy shock. And he has come up with two memorable phrases: “the end of abundance” and “energy sobriety”, which is what he says this new situation demands. Now a host of measures, recommended but not actually enforced by the government, are being introduced in an effort to lower energy bills and avert power cuts.
Published 3 January 2023 at 8:12am
By John Laurenson (BBC)
Source: SBS News
This item was first produced for the BBC World Service.
